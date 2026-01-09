Online Finally Breaks Brick and Mortar
In 2026, online and digitally-influenced retail finally surpasses brick-and-mortar sales in the categories that matter most to modern retail. This moment has been years in the making, obscured less by consumer behavior than by how the industry measures itself.
The collapse of department stores did not end aggregation or discovery. It relocated them. What once happened inside physical buildings now happens online, increasingly shaped by algorithms and AI agents that organize choice at scale.