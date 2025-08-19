eCommerce Tops 16% of Retail Sales

Highlights
eCommerce captured 16.3% of total retail sales in Q2 2025, outpacing overall retail growth.
Clothing and general merchandise led online categories, with $53.8 billion in sales, up 11.2% year over year.
Prime Day and Walmart+ events fueled consumer spending, with average outlays up 10%–11% from last year subsequent to the quarter’s end, indicating continued online resilience.
Earlier this year, PYMNTS Intelligence detailed that in-store shopping was far from dead. But when it comes to buying online, we found that consumers spent more when getting items through digital channels, and key areas of discretionary spending were gravitating to online merchants.