Quantifind Raises $200 Million to Find the Fraudster in the Financial Chain
Watch more: Need to Know With Quantifind’s Ari Tuchman
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Ari Tuchman is CEO and co-founder of Quantifind and an atomic physicist whose career has included quantum sensing, machine learning, financial-crime analytics and national-security applications.