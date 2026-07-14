New X9.150 QR Standard Unlocks US Instant Payments at Checkout

Highlights
X9.150 gives U.S. instant payments a common checkout interface, allowing merchants to present one interoperable QR code that customers can scan to authorize payment.
A consistent front-end experience could route payments across FedNow, RTP, ACH or emerging digital-money networks without exposing that complexity to merchants or consumers.
Banks, merchants, processors and billing platforms must implement compatible tools, while the strongest commercial payoff may come from better confirmation, reconciliation and cash visibility.
The United States does not lack instant payment rails. It lacks a simple, universal front door to them.