How Physical AI Is Changing Invoicing, Working Capital and Trade Finance

Highlights
Robots like FedEx’s trailer-loading systems can observe and document events such as packages being identified, handled and shipped, potentially creating machine-generated evidence that invoices, payments and contractual milestones can rely on.
More immediate operational verification could accelerate invoicing, approvals, cash forecasting and receivables, addressing the cash flow cycle.
Machine telemetry could eventually support receivables financing and other trade finance decisions, but raw robot-generated records aren’t automatically bankable.
The robots aren’t just coming. They are already here, across factory floors and logistics yards.