Big Tech Is Rewriting Procurement. The Rest of B2B Is Next

Highlights
As AI infrastructure strains global supply chains, leading technology companies are increasingly using multiyear contracts, strategic partnerships and upfront payments to guarantee production capacity before it becomes scarce.
Long-term supply commitments require treasury, procurement and the CFO to work more closely together, turning supplier agreements into capital-allocation decisions that balance liquidity, resilience and growth.
While today's race centers on AI chips and compute, the broader lesson is that competitive advantage increasingly comes from securing access to constrained resources, not simply negotiating the lowest price.
Corporate procurement has long been measured by one simple question: Did you negotiate the lowest price?