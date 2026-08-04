Healthcare AI Rules Shift Risk From Regulators to Hospitals
Watch more: TechReg Talks With Douglas Grimm of ArentFox Schiff and Doug McCormack of Acumen Partners
Douglas Grimm, FACHE, is a partner and Health Care Practice Group Leader for the law firm ArentFox Schiff in Washington, D.C.
Douglas McCormack, JD, is founder and managing partner of Acumen Partners, LLC, a Washington, D.C., healthcare investment and advisory firm that works with MedTech companies and clinical practices, including on health AI implementations.