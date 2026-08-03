Gradium CEO Says Voice AI Must Understand, Not Just Transcribe the Words
Watch more: Monday Conversation With Gradium’s Neil Zeghidour
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Neil Zeghidour is the CEO of Gradium, a Paris-based voice AI startup he co-founded in September 2025. Gradium builds real-time, ultra-low-latency voice models for developers and has raised $100 million. Previously, Zeghidour co-founded Kyutai in 2023, a nonprofit AI research lab backed by €300 million from Xavier Niel, Rodolphe Saade and Eric Schmidt. Before that, he was a staff research scientist at Google DeepMind, where he started and led the generative audio team.