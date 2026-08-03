Boost CEO Says Transaction Data Is B2B Payments’ AI Superpower
Watch more: Digital Shift With Boost Payment Solutions’ Dean M Leavitt
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Dean M. Leavitt is the found and CEO of Boost Payment Solutions, which optimizes the use and acceptance of commercial cards through its suite of proprietary technology-enabled solutions.