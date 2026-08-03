OpenAI Offers ChatGPT Go to Revolut Retail Customers

U.K.-based FinTech Revolut has teamed with OpenAI to offer ChatGPT Go to its retail customers.

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The 12-month offering is designed to let Revolut customers access higher usage limits and more file uploads, document analysis, image generation, and memory, the company said in its announcement Monday (Aug. 3).

“Today, AI is not a nice to have, it’s an essential for everyday life,” said Tara Massoudi, partner and general manager for premium products at Revolut.

“By partnering with OpenAI to offer ChatGPT plans to our customers, we are removing the burden of fragmented monthly bills and giving our users uninterrupted access to the world’s best productivity tools. This is what a premium banking experience should deliver.”

Emmanuel Marill, OpenAI’s managing director for EMEA, said the offering is designed to let Revolut users “use AI to make everyday life easier — from tackling life admin and planning trips to learning and creating.”

The offering is broken down by membership levels. For example, members of Revolut Ultra can get 12 months of ChatGPT Go for free, as well as a 12-month “Buddy pass,” while standard memberships get three months free on a promotional basis.

The partnership comes days after OpenAI announced its models now reach upwards of 1 billion active users and more than 2 million businesses. The company said these users deploy artificial intelligence more often as they become more confident. According to OpenAI, after six months of using AI, individuals send 50% more messages per day.

“We are still early,” Sara Friar, the company’s chief financial officer, said in a blog post. “More capable systems will complete longer projects, coordinate across tools, and handle more of the work between an idea and a finished result. Individuals and small businesses will gain capabilities once available only to much larger organizations. Enterprises will apply intelligence more broadly across their operations.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has shown that the way the use of generative AI will become a mass habit is via small, repeatable tasks people do each day, such as finding product links, drafting texts or emails, and looking up synonyms for words.

Another PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Financial Services Pull Ahead in the Enterprise AI Race,” found that while all enterprise sectors have embraced AI, financial services and insurance firms are among those with the greatest rates of adoption.