Buy the Firm, Then Rebuild It With AI
A new class of buyers, sometimes called AI roll-ups, is emerging across accounting, property management and customer service. Unlike traditional acquirers, these companies are not buying small service businesses to cut costs or flip them for a quick return. They are buying them to keep the customer relationships already in place, then rebuild the actual work behind those relationships with proprietary artificial intelligence. The wager is that AI does not just make an existing business more efficient. It replaces the work itself, at a scale no individual small business could reach on its own.