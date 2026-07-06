Thrive Holdings Raises $2 Billion to Buy and Rewire Services Firms With AI
A group of major artificial intelligence (AI) investors is pooling capital into a vehicle designed to buy up traditional services businesses and transform them using AI. Thrive Holdings, a one-year-old holding company started by OpenAI investor Thrive Capital, is raising around $2 billion from Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners and SoftBank, according to a person familiar with the fundraising, The Information reported.