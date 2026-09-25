Doctors Stop Typing as AI Takes Over the Chart
University Hospital at Downstate is piloting an ambient artificial intelligence (AI) scribe with 50 physicians across family medicine, internal medicine, cardiology and the emergency department. The tool has drafted notes for more than 900 patient encounters since May, Altera Digital Health said on Tuesday (Sept. 22). The Brooklyn academic medical center is the first to use Sunrise Thread AI, which listens to the conversation and generates a structured clinical note inside the Sunrise electronic health record (EHR).