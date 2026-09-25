Half of Suppliers Remain Invisible to Corporate CFO Systems

Highlights
Across major industries, only 40% to 51% of suppliers are integrated into order and payment systems, leaving roughly half of supplier relationships outside the infrastructure CFOs rely on to manage cash.
For businesses already juggling cash across inventory, receivables and supplier payments, disconnected purchasing flows can shrink the window the finance department has to decide whether to hold cash, pay early or finance the interval.
Better supplier integration can give finance earlier visibility into future obligations, turning payment timing from an administrative deadline into a treasury decision without simply forcing longer terms onto suppliers.
A chief financial officer can only optimize the cash they can see.