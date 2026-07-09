Fed Study Shows B2B Payments Are Becoming a Cost-Per-Event Problem

Highlights
Noncash transaction counts are rising faster than payments value, meaning CFOs must manage more reconciliation, exceptions, fraud checks and remittance data per dollar moved.
ACH remains the high-value backbone for enterprise payments, while cards are becoming the control layer for procurement, virtual cards, spend rules and transaction-level data.
Remaining check payments are higher-value and more process-bound, making the next phase of displacement about supplier enablement, trust, remittance quality and auditability, not just digitization.
The Federal Reserve confirmed this month that digital payments are winning the modernization battle against paper-based ones.