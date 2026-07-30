Mastercard Says Cards Will Power the Prompt Economy

Highlights
Mastercard said AI agents will rely on cards because payment credentials still need identity verification, tokenization, consumer protections and dispute rights.
Management said consumer and business spending remained healthy through July, with broad-based growth across credit, debit, consumer and commercial payments.
Stablecoins remain part of Mastercard’s strategy, but executives said they complement rather than replace payment networks because they still require interoperability, acceptance and protections.
While Mastercard reported another quarter of double-digit revenue growth Thursday (July 30), executives devoted much of their second-quarter earnings discussion to explaining why agentic artificial intelligence could strengthen the economics of the card network.
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