Hippo CEO Says Growth Starts With the Risks It Won’t Take
Insurance companies rarely get into trouble because they can’t find enough customers. They get into trouble because they keep writing business after the price no longer covers the risk. That lesson sits at the center of Hippo Holdings’ growth strategy.
Rick McCathron is president and CEO of Hippo Holdings.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.