Embedded Finance Grows Up and Picks an Industry

Highlights
Embedded finance is moving deeper into telecom, workforce management, automotive and other industries where money movement already sits inside complex operating processes.
Vertical platforms can gain an advantage by combining financial services with the workflows, regulatory requirements and economics peculiar to their industries.
Transaction volume alone says little about whether embedded finance works. Usage, workflow capture, retention and customer economics offer a more useful scorecard.
Watch more: Need to Know With Green Dot’s Renata Caine
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