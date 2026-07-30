Robinhood Takes an Option Out on Owning Customer Transactions

Highlights
Robinhood is evolving from a trading app into a financial distribution platform. Banking, credit cards, retirement accounts, prediction markets and Gold membership are designed to turn a single-product customer into a broader, recurring financial relationship.
The competitive advantage will come from orchestration, not product count. Robinhood must make its expanding portfolio operate as one connected system rather than a collection of features, using shared identity, data and money movement to increase customer wallet share.
Tokenization and AI could extend that model beyond traditional brokerage. Tokenized assets offer a path to global distribution, while agentic trading positions Robinhood for a future in which software — not just consumers — initiates financial transactions.
Robinhood is moving beyond its original role as a retail broker. And that’s despite the fact that the second-quarter 2026 results shared company’s Tuesday (July 28) earnings call looked like a victory for its trading business.