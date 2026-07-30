Robinhood Takes an Option Out on Owning Customer Transactions

Tokenization and AI could extend that model beyond traditional brokerage. Tokenized assets offer a path to global distribution, while agentic trading positions Robinhood for a future in which software — not just consumers — initiates financial transactions.

The competitive advantage will come from orchestration, not product count. Robinhood must make its expanding portfolio operate as one connected system rather than a collection of features, using shared identity, data and money movement to increase customer wallet share.

Robinhood is evolving from a trading app into a financial distribution platform. Banking, credit cards, retirement accounts, prediction markets and Gold membership are designed to turn a single-product customer into a broader, recurring financial relationship.

Robinhood is moving beyond its original role as a retail broker. And that’s despite the fact that the second-quarter 2026 results shared company’s Tuesday (July 28) earnings call looked like a victory for its trading business.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

“The business is firing on all cylinders,” said Shiv Verma, chief financial officer of Robinhood. “We delivered record revenues and drove new highs across equity, option, and event contract volumes, as we continue to win market share. Our product velocity continues to deliver new products for customers and drive a more diversified business, with Robinhood Legend and the Credit Card business joining our growing roster of now 13 different business lines that have reached $100 million-plus in annualized revenues.”

Robinhood reported record quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 32% from a year earlier, alongside $22 billion in net deposits and a 57% adjusted EBITDA margin. Activity reached new highs across equities, options and prediction markets, while the company added its strongest quarterly funded customer gain in almost five years to brush up against the 1 million number.

But executives stressed that Robinhood’s next phase is not primarily about processing more trades. Across prediction markets, tokenized assets, banking and credit cards, the financial platform is attempting to control more of the customer relationship and more of the transaction stack beneath it.

See more: How Uncertainty Became the Engagement Engine of the Digital Economy

Robinhood Sees Its Brokerage as an Acquisition Engine

Rather than connecting customers to products, exchanges and market makers operated by others, Robinhood executives shared their goal of becoming the system through which customers receive income, spend money, build savings, invest, access credit and eventually delegate financial decisions to artificial intelligence.

A customer might arrive for stocks, options, crypto, retirement accounts, prediction markets, banking or a credit card. Robinhood’s goal is then to convert that customer into a Gold subscriber and introduce additional services.

Management said roughly 40% to 50% of new customers subscribe to Gold, regardless of which product initially brought them to the platform. Customers who use prediction markets, for example, are also more likely to hold Robinhood retirement accounts. The number of customers who have traded prediction-market contracts has grown from about 1.5 million to nearly 2 million.

Robinhood’s credit card has surpassed 1 million cardholders and is generating more than $17 billion in annualized purchase volume. Its banking offering has attracted more than $3 billion in deposits since beginning its rollout in November. Gold membership reached a record 4.8 million subscribers, equal to 17% of funded accounts.

See also: Prediction Markets Turn Uncertainty Into a Business Model

The platform’s prediction-market joint venture, Rothera, became a top-three U.S. designated contract market shortly after launching. The executives on the call said they expect more Robinhood event-contract volume to migrate to the venue as its capacity grows, and suggested that Rothera could eventually support other futures commission merchants, turning prediction markets from a retail feature into a potential infrastructure business.

Robinhood Chain reflects the same ambition in digital assets. Built around tokenized real-world assets, the blockchain generated more than $12 billion in decentralized-exchange volume shortly after launch and became one of the fastest networks to surpass 100 million transactions.

The emerging strategy is straightforward: acquire customers through a growing range of products, move more of their financial lives onto the platform and increasingly own the rails that process their activity.

But adding products is easier than making them feel like one financial experience.

Banking Is Becoming Robinhood’s Funding Layer, but Orchestration Remains Paramount

As Robinhood expands, it must decide which services to present to each customer, when to introduce them and how to prevent a growing collection of accounts and applications from becoming confusing.

CEO Vlad Tenev acknowledged that challenge during the earnings call.

“The orchestration of all of these things into one story, into one financial tool, is becoming an increasing source of focus,” he said.

Robinhood’s expansion into banking may prove more important than any individual trading product because it changes how money enters the ecosystem. Robinhood Banking has attracted more than $3 billion in deposits since its rollout began last November. Roughly 40% of banking customers have enrolled in direct deposit.

Robinhood is also preparing for a future in which financial activity is initiated by software agents rather than by customers navigating applications themselves.

Its first agentic trading product lets users connect external AI tools to separate Robinhood accounts and develop strategies involving equities and options, with crypto support planned. More than 100,000 users have opened or integrated agentic accounts, according to management.

The product remains technically demanding. Customers must connect coding-oriented AI systems, and general-purpose models are not always designed to execute trades reliably. But the long-term implication is larger than the current user experience.

The next stage will not be decided by whether Robinhood can launch another popular feature. It will be decided by whether it can make a complex portfolio of products behave like one financial system.