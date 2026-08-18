The $100 Million Question Facing Stablecoins’ Corporate Future

Highlights
GENIUS Act rules could make stablecoins credible corporate treasury instruments, not just payment rails.
The adoption divide is holding versus moving, as settling in stablecoins is easier to justify than parking $100 million overnight.
An emerging end state is transactional cash, or stablecoins for 24/7 settlement with yield elsewhere.
A Fortune 500 treasurer considering whether to leave $100 million in stablecoins overnight would probably ask a different set of questions than a payments executive deciding whether to use them to settle a transaction.
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