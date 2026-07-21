Nium CEO Says Stablecoins’ Real Prize Is the Cash Companies Can’t See
Watch more: Why Stablecoins Are A Treasury Story, Not a Crypto Story
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Prajit Nanu is the founder and CEO of Nium, which maintains hundreds of bank accounts across roughly 65 to 70 countries.