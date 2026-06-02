Stablecoins Have a Money Market Fund Problem

Highlights
Central banks see stablecoins and money market funds as similar because both depend on reserve assets to maintain cash-like stability and are vulnerable to investor runs during market stress.
Past money market fund crises in 2008 and 2020 showed how quickly “safe” cash substitutes can create systemic risk — a lesson now shaping stablecoin oversight.
Regulators are using the money market fund playbook to design stablecoin rules focused on liquidity, reserve quality, transparency and redemption safeguards.
The technological novelty defense has a shelf life. For stablecoins, it’s expiring.