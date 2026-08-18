Malachyte Turns Spotify’s Skip Signal Into a Merchant’s Agentic Edge
Watch more: Digital Shift With Malachyte’s Sidd Motwani
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Sidd Motwani is the co-founder and CEO of Malachyte. Before founding the company, he worked on the behavioral intelligence infrastructure behind Spotify’s personalization and recommendation technology.