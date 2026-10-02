Stablecoins Hand Manufacturers a Working Capital Windfall, if CFOs Move

Highlights
The bank may no longer be the bottleneck. Once cross-border settlement takes minutes, slow invoice approvals, compliance checks and reconciliation become the places where working capital gets stuck.
Manufacturers need to verify not just who they’re paying, but whether the stablecoin wallet receiving the money actually belongs to that approved counterparty.
The stablecoin winners won’t simply move money fastest. The advantage goes to manufacturers that can make identity, compliance and accounting move as fast as the payment itself.
Stablecoins are technically capable of eliminating one of global manufacturing’s oldest financial inefficiencies. The simple, persistent, and compounding friction of money that spends too much time traveling.