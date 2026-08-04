Italy’s Central Bank Finds Stablecoins Still Can’t Beat Traditional Payments

Highlights
Stablecoins make the blockchain leg of a cross-border payment fast and inexpensive, but they do not consistently reduce total costs. Banca d’Italia found that exchange spreads, trading fees, currency conversion and bank withdrawals could push costs to nearly 9%.
The real bottlenecks sit at the on- and off-ramps. Transfers completed quickly where domestic instant-payment systems were strong, but took up to two business days where funding or redemption still depended on slower banking rails.
The winning model will integrate the entire payment chain, not just tokenize settlement. Project Agorá suggests that connecting tokenized bank deposits, central bank money, compliance, liquidity and domestic payment networks may deliver more durable gains for global trade.
Stablecoins make perfect sense on paper. It goes without saying that if you replace a chain of correspondent banks with a blockchain transaction, then cross-border payments should become faster, cheaper and available around the clock due to the fundamental nature of blockchain versus the fundamental nature of the global commerce landscape’s correspondent banking network.