Stablecoins Are Just Wildcat Banking With Better Wi-Fi

Highlights
Stablecoins are the latest version of a long U.S. tradition of private “money-like” instruments, from colonial paper notes and Wildcat banknotes to Eurodollars and digital wallets.
American money has rarely been purely government-issued; history shows recurring cycles where private financial innovation expands faster than regulation, often creating both growth and instability.
What makes stablecoins significant is their ability to scale globally outside traditional banking rails, raising questions about who can issue digital dollars and how those systems should be regulated.
The debate around stablecoins often gets framed as though finance has stumbled into unprecedented territory. Silicon Valley talks about programmable dollars, Washington worries about digital bank runs and crypto advocates promise faster payments while skeptics warn about shadow banking in new clothes.