Stablecoins’ Shadow FX Market Is Becoming a Corporate Treasury Issue

Highlights
Stablecoins are becoming integrated into corporate finance as infrastructure tools, but they also act as an alternative foreign exchange (FX) channel, effectively creating a parallel, digital dollar market alongside traditional systems.
Price differences between stablecoins and traditional FX markets can be significant, especially in unstable economies, and spill over into conventional finance, affecting currency values and dollar funding costs.
Treasury teams may need to adapt by using stablecoins selectively (e.g., payments or hedging in volatile markets) and treating stablecoin demand as a signal of financial stress.
Stablecoins are increasingly being viewed by corporate finance teams as less a disruption than an addition. They are infrastructure, plumbing, pipes, a new rail and so on and so forth.