Stablecoin Fragmentation Creates New Risks for Businesses

Highlights
Tether has launched USAT, a fully U.S.-compliant stablecoin separate from its existing USDT token, which remains relied upon across global trading and emerging markets.
By partnering with federally regulated players and hiring U.S. policy insiders, Tether aims to overcome its historically offshore, lightly regulated reputation and compete for institutional adoption.
The announcement shows how stablecoins are beginning to fragment by use case, with design and jurisdiction shaping how they function.
No single stablecoin can efficiently serve emerging markets, global trading desks, and U.S. institutions simultaneously.