Cash Forecasting Leaves the Monthly Meeting and Enters Real Time
Middle-market firms have been navigating uneven demand, higher borrowing costs and persistent supply-side volatility. According to Visa’s Growth Corporates Working Capital Index 2025 to 2026, done in collaboration with PYMNTS Intelligence, which surveyed 1,457 CFOs and treasurers worldwide, working capital has become a central operating concern rather than a back-office metric, as finance leaders look for ways to preserve liquidity while supporting growth.