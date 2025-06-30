US Stablecoin Reserve Rules Could Upend Crypto’s Biggest Players

Highlights
The GENIUS Act and proposed CLARITY Act aim to bring long-awaited federal oversight to crypto markets, with stablecoins at the center.
Clear compliance pathways could open the door for banks and FinTechs to enter the stablecoin space legally.
The GENIUS Act sets strict rules for “payment stablecoins” — requiring full cash-equivalent reserves, independent audits, and banning interest payments. This could force major players like Tether to either adapt, leave the U.S. market, or restructure operations.
For years, the only thing that was more volatile than the crypto markets themselves was the oversight of U.S. regulators and agencies the industry was subject to.