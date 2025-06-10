Proposed GENIUS Act Amendments Could Reshape Traditional Financial Services

Highlights
The GENIUS Act, a major stablecoin regulation bill, will face a vote in the U.S. Senate on June 11.
If passed, it could become the first U.S. stablecoin law, accelerating blockchain adoption by clarifying legal frameworks.
The bill faces over 120 proposed amendments, many unrelated to stablecoins — such as credit card fee caps and presidential trade powers — turning the legislation into a broader battleground for financial regulation.
Last month, U.S. lawmakers promised stablecoin regulations would be approved by Memorial Day.
