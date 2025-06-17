Kraken’s Payment Chief Hints at What Will Redefine Crypto’s Role in Financial Services

Highlights
Kraken’s crypto-as-a-service (CaaS) model aims to serve as the foundational infrastructure for next-gen financial services by offering a modular, plug-and-play back end for brokers and FinTechs.
The exchange’s new partnership with Alpaca and entry into Canada, the EU and the U.K. are allowing Kraken to deliver crypto trading, asset custody and compliance tools to over 200 enterprise clients.
Broader FinTech vision includes embedded compliance, support for over 400 digital assets and a focus on real-world asset tokenization, reinforcing Kraken’s role as a full-stack platform for modern financial innovation.
Building the plumbing for the next generation of financial services is the goal of the cryptocurrency sector.
