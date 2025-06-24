Senate Republicans Unveil Framework for Crypto Market Structure Bill

Highlights
Senate Republicans published a set of principles to serve as the framework for an upcoming cryptocurrency bill.
The framework seeks to define when crypto is a commodity or security, and to clearly allocate regulatory authority between agencies, among other stipulations.
Lawmakers want modernized, pro-innovation rules while targeting illicit financial acts without stifling growth.
Republican senators on Tuesday (June 24) unveiled a set of principles to serve as a framework for the development of legislation for digital assets.
