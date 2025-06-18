Risks Loom as Crypto Collateral Gains Ground in Traditional Lending

Highlights
Crypto collateral looks poised to gain traction in traditional finance and lending.
Significant risks stem from the inherent volatility of crypto assets, including the potential for “negative feedback loops” wherein price declines may lead to loans being called.
The Fed has identified operational and technical challenges as further risks, which can delay borrowers from re-collateralizing their positions and leading to further liquidation.
Crypto, in all of its forms, is poised to move more mainstream, blurring lines between traditional and decentralized finance.
