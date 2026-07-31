Apple’s Record Results Fail to Ease Growth Concerns

Highlights
Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, but analysts focused less on the numbers than on how AI will generate long-term growth.
Services reached a record $30.7 billion, payment services set an all-time high, and paid subscriptions topped 1.5 billion, reinforcing Services as Apple's fastest-growing recurring business.
Apple's weaker September outlook reflected foreign exchange and worsening supply constraints rather than slowing demand, management said.
Apple’s final earnings call under Tim Cook looked, on its surface, like another quarter of record financial results. Revenue rose 16% year over year to $109.4 billion, iPhone revenue climbed 22% to $54.3 billion, Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion, and Services reached another record at $30.7 billion despite foreign-exchange headwinds.