Apple’s Record Results Fail to Ease Growth Concerns

Apple reported record June-quarter revenue of $109.4 billion, but analysts focused less on the numbers than on how AI will generate long-term growth.

Apple’s final earnings call under Tim Cook looked, on its surface, like another quarter of record financial results. Revenue rose 16% year over year to $109.4 billion, iPhone revenue climbed 22% to $54.3 billion, Mac revenue increased 29% to $10.4 billion, and Services reached another record at $30.7 billion despite foreign-exchange headwinds.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

But during the call Thursday evening, as the stock dropped 6%, analysts pressed management on Siri AI, subscription economics, cloud-computing costs, Services growth and the durability of Apple’s hardware demand.

The trading action, it seems, indicates that investors want to know how the tech giant’s artificial intelligence strategy becomes a business, as supply constraints offer some near-term headwinds.

Cook opened the call by emphasizing both demand and Apple’s AI roadmap. He said Apple Intelligence, including the new Siri AI, is “profoundly capable, deeply personal, and integrated seamlessly across our platforms,” adding that early developer and public-beta feedback has been “phenomenal.” He argued Apple’s focus on private, context-aware AI will “change how users find information and get things done with our products.”

The company tied that strategy directly to hardware. Apple continues to present AI as another capability that strengthens the appeal of the iPhone, Mac and the broader ecosystem. Analysts asked whether AI could become a meaningful driver of holiday iPhone demand and whether Apple ultimately expects AI users to generate additional subscription revenue.

Cook stopped short of announcing a dedicated AI pricing model, but he acknowledged heavier users could migrate to higher service tiers.

“We do believe there will be people that want to use it a lot, and so we will have some kind of upgrade possibilities on iCloud Plus where people can buy up the stack on iCloud+,” Cook said. Apple has historically absorbed new software capabilities into its hardware ecosystem rather than charging separately for them. Cook’s comments suggest Siri AI could instead expand the company’s already-growing subscription business.

Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh noted on the call that Services revenue increased 12% to $30.7 billion, while cloud services and payment services reached all-time highs. Apple has now surpassed 1.5 billion paid subscriptions, while both paid and transacting accounts reached record levels.

Payments also continued to become a larger part of that ecosystem. During the quarter Apple introduced Apple Upgrade, a new hardware leasing program launched with Klarna, and said new Apple Cash capabilities, including bill splitting using Visual Intelligence, are planned for later this year. Management said that Apple Pay reached a record number of users in both developed and emerging markets despite foreign-exchange pressure, App Store changes and weaker mobile gaming activity.

Supply Constraints, Pricing and the Transition to Ternus

Apple guided to 9% to 11% revenue growth for the September quarter, a noticeable slowdown from the June quarter’s 16% increase. Executives said the outlook reflects two issues rather than weaker customer demand: a roughly 2.5 percentage-point foreign exchange headwind and significantly tighter supply constraints affecting the iPhone, Mac and iPad.

“During the June quarter, we did experience supply constraints … driven by very high levels of demand,” Cook said. Looking ahead, he added, “We continue to expect high levels of demand. However … we expect the impact from the supply constraints to increase significantly.”

Component pricing, particularly memory, emerged as another recurring theme.

Cook acknowledged that Apple has absorbed successive increases in memory costs for three consecutive quarters and expects those costs to rise again in September. The company has offset some of that pressure through inventory, lower costs for other components and supply-chain management, but he suggested those offsets may become more difficult over time.

“We reluctantly raised prices,” Cook noted during the call. “We did it because we’re in what I would characterize as a hundred-year flood on the memory pricing with exponential increases in memory prices.”

Parekh later reinforced that point, saying memory inflation accounted for essentially all of the sequential gross-margin decline after adjusting for tariff refunds, while foreign exchange played only a limited role.

The call also provided Apple’s clearest comments yet on how AI could affect the company’s cost structure.

Analysts asked whether Siri AI would make Apple a more capital-intensive company as more AI requests move between on-device processing, Apple’s own infrastructure and third-party cloud providers.

Cook said Apple will continue using a hybrid approach while increasing AI spending across research, operating expenses and infrastructure.