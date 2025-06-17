U.S. Senate Passes GENIUS Act Stablecoin Regulations in Crypto First

Highlights
The U.S. Senate approved the GENIUS Act — landmark stablecoin legislation — with a 68–30 vote, moving it closer to President Trump’s goal of signing it before the August recess.
The bill aims to establish clear federal rules for stablecoins and boost U.S. leadership in financial innovation.
While the bill reduces legal uncertainty, concerns remain over financial stability, bank funding models and privacy.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has referred to himself as America’s first “crypto president,” wanted stablecoin legislation to reach his desk prior to the Congressional recess in August.
