The Stablecoin Ledger This Week: Big Retail Eyes Crypto Payments

Highlights
Stablecoins are rapidly transforming the financial landscape, with major companies like Amazon, Walmart, Shopify and Coinbase eyeing their use for faster, cheaper and more transparent transactions.
Retailers and financial institutions are building proprietary or regulated stablecoin systems, aiming to cut out traditional payment intermediaries and create closed-loop ecosystems.
Governments and global regulators are engaging in parallel efforts, with projects like BIS’s Project Agora and scrutiny from the FSB highlighting the tension between private innovation and public oversight in shaping the future of digital money.
There’s a revolution under way, with proponents heralding it as a reimagination of what money is and how it moves.
See More In: Amazon, Ant Group, Blockchain, circle, coinbase, Crypto payments, Cryptocurrency, digital assets, Digital Payments, digital transformation, News, Payment Methods, PYMNTS News, shopify, Societe Generale, stablecoins, walmart, Web3