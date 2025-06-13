Making Sense of Where Stablecoins Fit in the Issuer-Merchant-Acquirer Stack

Highlights
Stablecoins are evolving from niche crypto tools into digital payment infrastructure, with major players like Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, Visa, Stripe and more exploring their integration to streamline settlement.
Stablecoins promise efficiency, speed and reduced costs, particularly in underserved or high-inflation markets, but they raise regulatory and operational concerns, such as the lack of standardized dispute resolution, chargebacks and liability protections.
Trends point toward a future hybrid model, where stablecoins complement existing financial rails rather than fully replace them — especially in cross-border, digital-first and decentralized commerce environments.
Whoever owns the rails of digital payments might just own the next phase of commerce.