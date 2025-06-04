Stablecoins Fuel $36 Billion in B2B Payments as Issuers Eye Mature Markets

Highlights
Stablecoins are gaining traction in B2B payments, offering speed, cost-efficiency and U.S. dollar stability.
B2B stablecoin transactions accounted for $36 billion out of $94 billion in total stablecoin volume, surpassing P2P and card-linked uses.
Adoption still faces barriers including regulatory uncertainty, fragmented blockchain networks and limited supplier readiness.
Stablecoins are tokenized assets on the blockchain designed to simplify crypto transactions.
