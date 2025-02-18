What a B2B Stablecoin Strategy Looks Like

Stablecoins are having a moment. The asset-backed tokens boast a market capitalization of over $230 billion, and while much of the conversation has revolved around their role in retail crypto adoption and decentralized finance (DeFi), B2B businesses are now considering exploring how they can leverage stablecoins to transform commercial transactions.

The promise? Faster payments, lower costs, and real-time cross-border liquidity — areas where traditional banking rails can struggle to keep pace.

The problem? Sustainable success could hinge on understanding the operational, regulatory and strategic implications of digital assets in a B2B context. Supplier enablement, the 800-pound gorilla in the room when it comes to the digitization of ay B2B payment processes, also remains a formidable hurdle.

But with the U.S. expected to pass stablecoin regulations within the near future — a move that could provide the legal clarity businesses need—the time to develop a stablecoin strategy is looking increasingly like it might be now for forward-thinking buyers and their suppliers.

A well-executed B2B stablecoin strategy can provide significant efficiency gains, reducing friction in cross-border payments, streamlining treasury operations and automating B2B transactions. However, success depends on selecting the right stablecoin, ensuring regulatory compliance, integrating with treasury systems and educating stakeholders.

The Business Case for Stablecoins in B2B Payments

Before diving into stablecoins, businesses must assess where they provide a tangible advantage over existing payment methods.

Cross-border payments, where the pain points of conventional banking infrastructure — slow settlement times, high fees and FX conversion complexities — are felt acutely by mid-sized import/export firms and payment companies, are increasingly being positioned as an immediate area where stablecoins can impact B2B payments.

Consider businesses in the Global South that rely on U.S. dollars to pay for goods and services. Acquiring inventory from a foreign merchant, or even managing cloud and software service subscriptions, can be challenging without a reliable dollar-based payment method. Stablecoins, especially those pegged to the U.S. dollar, enable these transactions with greater ease and fewer intermediaries.

For the Outlook 2030 B2B event at the end of 2024, PYMNTS sat down with Ran Goldi, SVP, payments and network at Fireblocks, and Nikola Plecas, head of commercialization, Visa Crypto, to dissect the benefits and myths surrounding blockchain-based payments, including the concept of the “stablecoin sandwich,” a method of using stablecoins to transfer value between currencies, serves as a practical illustration of blockchain’s efficiency in cross-border payments.

As Goldi explained, the process involves converting a currency, such as Mexican pesos, into a dollar-pegged stablecoin (e.g., USDC). This digital currency is then transferred instantly to the receiving country, where it is converted back to local fiat currency, such as British pounds. He shared a real-world example: In Latin America, importers use stablecoins to pay Asian suppliers. Payments that used to take days now settle in minutes, reducing storage costs and customs delays.

For corporate treasurers, stablecoins offer another compelling use case: real-time global treasury management. Businesses no longer need to wait for local banks or intermediary institutions to move funds. Whether through closed-loop networks run by banking giants like JPMorgan, HSBC or Citi, or via open-loop stablecoin systems, companies can hold and transfer digital dollars 24/7.

This level of liquidity and flexibility is particularly advantageous for firms operating across multiple geographies. If stablecoin-based treasury solutions can help expand a company’s total addressable market (TAM) or enhance utility for existing users, then the strategic imperative is clear — get started before competitors do.

From Stablecoin Strategy to B2B Payments Execution

The only way to truly understand stablecoins is to experiment within the operational areas where stablecoins could provide an advantage relative to existing methods, whether that is supplier payments, treasury operations or cross-border settlements.

Unlike traditional payment rails, stablecoin transactions are irrevocable. This creates a fundamentally different landscape for customer service, operations and risk management. Learning how to handle disputes, fraud prevention and regulatory compliance is critical before diving into full-scale implementation.

Additionally, moving real money requires a banking partner that can bridge the stablecoin world with fiat currency systems. Businesses need a bank that not only supports stablecoin transactions but also facilitates seamless conversion to fiat — whether to meet payroll obligations, pay suppliers or deposit funds into corporate bank accounts.

Ultimately, if stablecoin payments don’t make sense for your business today, the short-term ROI might seem low. But if stablecoins could unlock new markets, enhance liquidity or streamline payments, then the time to act is now — before competitors seize the opportunity.

