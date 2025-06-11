Project Agora Bank Consortium Could Rewire X-Border Payments and Sideline Stablecoins

Highlights
Project Agora, led by the BIS and seven central banks, aims to create a unified, programmable financial ledger combining tokenized commercial bank deposits with wholesale central bank money — challenging the role of stablecoins in regulated finance.
The initiative provides a credible, regulated alternative to private stablecoins for cross-border and institutional payments, potentially redefining how programmable money is used without relying on crypto-native infrastructure.
While stablecoins offer speed and global reach, their lack of regulation and transparency invites scrutiny, and Project Agora raises the bar by embedding compliance and trust into digital money systems, pressuring stablecoins to evolve or risk obsolescence in institutional finance.
In the digital age, banks and other traditional financial incumbents face the core challenge of building or being built upon.
