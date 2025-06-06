Can Digital Wallets, Stablecoins Solve Small Banks’ Cross-Border Cost Center?

Highlights
Small banks face outsized challenges in cross-border payments due to reliance on intermediaries, opaque fees and outdated infrastructure, unlike larger banks that benefit from scale and advanced systems.
FinTech innovations like digital wallets and stablecoins are opening new possibilities for small banks by enabling faster, lower-cost and more transparent international transactions, often via API integration and blockchain networks.
Despite regulatory and operational hurdles, emerging technologies present an opportunity for small financial institutions to modernize cross-border services and turn a longstanding pain point into a strategic edge.
Cross-border payments don’t have a small bank problem; small banks have a cross-border problem.
