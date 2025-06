Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has partnered with Visa to enhance cross-border business-to-business (B2B) payments through Visa B2B Connect. The platform supports direct, account-to-account international transfers and will allow QIB’s corporate clients to send payments to 120 countries.

QIB is the first Islamic bank in Qatar to adopt Visa B2B Connect, positioning the partnership as both a regional milestone and part of the country’s broader push for financial innovation. The bank said the solution offers faster, more secure, and transparent global transactions, helping businesses navigate the complexity of international settlement.

Visa B2B Connect is designed for non-card-based transfers between banks, offering real-time visibility and reducing the need for intermediaries. The service aims to streamline treasury operations and cut down on friction common in legacy correspondent banking systems.

“In today’s fast-paced business environment, it’s essential for companies to have a banking partner that can ensure swift transactions,” said Tarek Fawzi, QIB’s general manager for the Wholesale Banking Group. For QIB, the partnership reflects its commitment to helping businesses stay competitive by enabling faster account-to-account cross-border transfers through modern digital infrastructure.

The partnership supports Qatar’s national goals around digital transformation and trade enablement. QIB framed the move as part of a larger effort to provide cost-effective, scalable cross-border payment solutions tailored to growing corporate needs.

Visa has also launched a separate program this year to help businesses embed payments more directly into their platforms — an effort that complements its global push to modernize B2B transactions and deepen commercial adoption of its infrastructure.

As global businesses face mounting pressure to improve payment predictability and reduce operational risk, financial institutions in the Gulf are embracing solutions like Visa B2B Connect to bolster their global capabilities and deepen trade corridor support. This shift aligns with broader regional trends, such as Visa’s recent partnership with NymCard, aimed at enhancing digital payment solutions across the Middle East.