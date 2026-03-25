Gig Work Is Making Tax Refunds Harder to Get
As the 2026 tax season unfolds, a sobering reality has emerged for the nearly 70% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck. While many U.S. consumers view a tax refund as a significant financial windfall or an opportunity to bolster savings, those facing the greatest financial strain are statistically the least likely to receive one. This “refund gap” is not merely a coincidence; it is the result of shifting economic policies, changes in the nature of work and systemic barriers that disproportionately impact those living paycheck to paycheck.