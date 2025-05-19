Going Global: How Payments Optimization Can Power an International Commerce Strategy

To maximize international sales, merchants must optimize digital cross-border payment experiences to meet consumers wherever they are.

Digital payments of every stripe now dominate the global landscape, with digital wallets, A2A transfers, and buy now, pay later making up the mainstream.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Thank you for registering. Please confirm your email to view all our Trackers.

Get Unlimited Access Complete the form below for free, unlimited access to all our Data Studies, Trackers, and MonitorEdge reports.

The global payments landscape is evolving at breakneck speed, with digital payments, mobile commerce and local preferences reshaping how consumers shop and pay across borders.

According to the Worldpay 2025 Global Payments Report, global eCommerce is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% through 2030, surpassing $10 trillion in value. This explosive growth presents a wealth of opportunity for merchants, but it also brings a complex web of challenges — especially when it comes to optimizing international payments. To maximize sales, merchants must navigate shifting consumer expectations. Those that succeed stand to gain unlimited potential for growth.

Convenience Is Not Optional

Not all merchants are placing shopper convenience first when offering international purchases.

Cross-border transactions are proving challenging for retailers. In an ideal world, cross-border purchases would be so simple and seamless that customers would hardly realize a merchant is based abroad. In reality, however, multinational businesses face a plethora of challenges when managing the cross-border payment experience. 99% of consumers who have shopped cross-border want to pay with their preferred payment methods.

For example, Worldpay’s Retail Payments Performance Report finds that long delivery prevents 56% of shoppers from purchasing overseas, while the fear of fraud deters 52%. Nearly half (47%) of these shoppers say these purchases are more difficult to return, and more than one-third (34%) complain of high transaction fees. These hidden costs and frictions can negatively impact conversion rates.

Payment failures drive customers away.

PYMNTS Intelligence research finds that 72% of merchants report higher rates of failed payments with cross-border transactions than with domestic ones. These failures frustrate customers, sending them elsewhere to transact. Worldpay confirms that the highest share of customers abandoning purchases — 55% — do so when multiple transaction attempts are required of them. Such failed payment attempts could quickly eat away at revenue.

All payment is local.

With 57% of shoppers saying they select retailers based on the payment methods they accept, payment choice is not merely a nice-to-have — and the choice shoppers want most often is local. In addition to local currency options, shoppers want the ability to choose local payment methods. Specifically, 94% of cross-border shoppers expect to pay in their local currencies, and 99% want to pay with their preferred, customary methods.

The goal of eCommerce should be to replicate a local shopping experience to the greatest extent possible, with speed, choice of payment method, security, convenience and communication prioritized at every step of the journey. To achieve that, merchants must understand the payments landscape everywhere they hope to compete. What does that current landscape look like? New data shows no letup in the massive migration to digital payments.

The Digital Revolution Crosses the Globe

Digital payments of every stripe now dominate the global landscape, with digital wallets, A2A transfers, and buy now, pay later making up the mainstream.

79% of global eCommerce value is expected to be conducted via digital payments by 2030. Digital payments are now dominant, not ‘alternative.’ As highlighted in the Worldpay 2025 Global Payments Report, the payments landscape continues to undergo a dramatic transformation. What were once considered “alternative” payment methods — digital wallets, account-to-account (A2A) payments, and buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions — are now the mainstream.

Digital payments accounted for 66% of global eCommerce value in 2024, up from just 34% in 2014. With the proliferation of smartphones, consumers increasingly expect to transact via mobile devices, with many now leaving home without a physical wallet. The convergence of online and in-store payment experiences is also accelerating. In-store, digital payments surged from 3% to 38% over the same period. The report predicts that digital payments will account for 79% of global eCommerce value in 2030.

Digital wallets, BNPL and real-time payments have made historic inroads in eCommerce.

Financial technology leaders such as Alibaba, Apple and Mercado Libre have transformed the payments landscape by introducing digital wallets, prompting established payment providers to accelerate innovation. Over the past decade, the value of transactions through digital wallets soared nearly tenfold, from $1.6 trillion in 2014 to $15.7 trillion in 2024.

Similarly, BNPL providers like Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal are shaking up traditional finance by allowing consumers to break up their purchases into a series of smaller installments. The value of eCommerce transactions using BNPL solutions skyrocketed from $2.3 billion to $342 billion during the same period, now comprising about 5% of global eCommerce value. BNPL’s online transaction value is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR through 2030, reaching about $580 billion.

At the same time, real-time A2A payment systems — including BLIK in Poland, UPI in India and Pix in Brazil — have become essential infrastructure for consumer payments worldwide. The global value of A2A payments is projected to approach $3.8 trillion by 2030. In Brazil, the adoption of Pix drove A2A eCommerce payment value from $1 billion in 2014 to $35 billion in 2024. Digital payments’ rise to preeminence worldwide underscores the powerful, disruptive influence of FinTechs.

Cards maintain their relevance, with local schemes dominating some markets.

Even as digital payment innovations make inroads, cards are still a major player. This includes both inside and outside digital wallets, with cards funding more than half of digital wallet spending. Cards on the whole are projected to account for 56% of global consumer payment value in 2030 — about $32.5 trillion.

Moreover, illustrating the power of local payments, local card brands are dominating in some regions. For the European market, debit cards lead payments at the point of sale (POS), with local schemes such as Bancontact in Belgium, Cartes Bancaires in France, and Dankort in Denmark out ahead of global competitors Mastercard and Visa.

Optimizing Cross-Border Payments

To maximize international sales, merchants must optimize digital cross-border payment experiences to meet consumers wherever they are.

Streamlined user experiences are at the top of customers’ priorities.

Fifty-one percent of shoppers say convenience is in their top two factors when deciding where to shop. Ensuring that challenging cross-border transactions do not hamper this convenience, therefore, must be a top priority for merchants. PYMNTS Intelligence research finds that 55% of high cross-border focus firms use automatic retry solutions and 61% employ payment recovery software, both of which can reduce the risk of payment failure and facilitate a smooth customer-facing experience. Technologies like these will be critical to optimizing cross-border transactions and meeting customer convenience demands. 84% of shoppers consider one-click checkout an important factor in deciding where to shop.

Optimization is not a one-and-done process.

To optimize cross-border payments, merchants must prioritize digital payment acceptance — especially digital wallets (like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Alipay), A2A transfers and BNPL options. They must ensure that there are no hidden fees and have clear communication at every touch point along the customer journey. Delivery and returns should be free and fast, making use of local warehouse solutions. Offering local currency payment and settlement options reduces foreign exchange risk, enhances transparency and bolsters customer trust and conversion rates in international markets. Merchants must also adopt advanced fraud solutions powered by sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) prevention models.

Optimization of international payments can be complex, but the payoff is high. Third-party payment solution providers can simplify the process and help ensure that merchants are optimizing their payments for each market to the fullest.

A single click at checkout packs a powerful punch for optimization.

One example of a third-party solution is Worldpay and Visa’s new Click to Pay checkout feature for online merchants in the United Kingdom. This new system allows customers to complete transactions with a single click, eliminating the need for manual entry of card details.

This feature alone could pack a wallop in boosting conversions. Eighteen percent of shoppers pick their preferred channel based solely on the availability of one-click checkout, while 84% consider it an important factor. Moreover, this capability can increase authorization rates by more than 10% compared to manual card entry.

Capturing the Global Payments Opportunity

Digital payments are now the foundation of global commerce, not a niche or “alternative” option. Merchants that optimize for these dominant trends will be best positioned to maximize international sales and deliver the seamless, secure and transparent payment journeys that today’s global consumers demand.

Optimized cross-border payments streamline the checkout process, reduce friction and support local payment methods, allowing customers to pay in their preferred way regardless of their location. These features not only minimize cart abandonment but also boost conversion rates by offering a seamless transaction experience. Businesses that cater to the evolving expectations of international shoppers can foster customer loyalty and repeat business.

Strategically, payments optimization also enables businesses to expand into new markets more efficiently. As cross-border eCommerce continues its swift growth, firms that invest in payments optimization are better positioned to capture global demand, strengthen customer relationships and secure a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving digital world.