Visa Direct Modernizes Government Payouts Stuck in Check Era
Watch more: Visa Direct With Visa’s Curtis Webb
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Curtis Webb is head of B2B Strategic Payment Solutions at Visa Direct, where he works with public- and private-sector organizations to modernize disbursements and commercial payment flows.
Actual funds availability depends on U.S. receiving financial institutions.