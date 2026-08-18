eCommerce Takes 17.1% of Retail Sales as Online Growth Accelerates

Highlights
eCommerce accounted for 17.1% of U.S. retail sales in the second quarter, up from 16.3% a year earlier.
PYMNTS Intelligence finds the typical U.S. consumer now records 51 digital shopping days per month, five more than in 2024.
Mobile is extending digital commerce into stores as consumers use phones to research products, compare prices and check payment acceptance.
For every $100 Americans spent at retailers in the second quarter, $17.10 went through eCommerce, extending a gradual but persistent redirection of retail spending toward digital channels.