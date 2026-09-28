AI May Be the Classroom’s Most Unlikely Ally

Highlights
A Harvard and MIT randomized controlled trial found that students using an AI tutor produced more than double the learning gains of students in a best-practice active learning classroom, and reported feeling more engaged and motivated.
Brookings found that when educators co-design AI tools from the start, the results shift from passive answer delivery to agentic teaching that builds the skills schools are most worried about losing.
EdSurge found that districts deploying AI for personalized instruction and early attendance intervention are getting ahead of the learning crisis rather than reacting to it.
Education has always been slow to change. The basic structure of the classroom, a teacher at the front, students in rows, a fixed curriculum delivered on a fixed schedule, has survived every wave of technology that promised to transform it. AI is different. Not because it is more powerful than what came before, but because for the first time there is rigorous evidence that it changes learning outcomes in ways that matter.