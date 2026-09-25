Virtual Cards Have a Head Start on the Future of B2B Payments

The payments battle is shifting from economics to control.

The advantage of virtual cards are their programmability: companies can dictate who gets paid, how much, when and under what conditions before money moves.

Corporate cards provided a scalable answer to the question of who is allowed to spend company money. Virtual cards are taking that answer even further, to the question of “what” is allowed to direct enterprise spend.

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HSBC expanded its virtual card program across Asia Pacific on Monday (Sept. 22), allowing HSBC virtual cards to be embedded into enterprise resource planning (ERP), procurement and accounts payable platforms. The move shows how virtual cards are moving deeper into procurement and supplier payments. Virtual cards have spent years competing with checks, ACH and invoices as a better way to execute B2B payments. The HSBC announcement highlights where virtual cards are going: directly inside the software and workflows where corporate spending decisions happen.

That strategic distinction is turning virtual cards into a solution that starts looking less like a corporate payment product and more like financial infrastructure, particularly in an agentic economy where money needs to come with instructions attached.

Read also: Agentic AI Could Make Net 30 Obsolete

21st Century Money Needs to Come With Instructions

Virtual cards have historically been sold to CFOs using familiar arguments: fewer checks, easier reconciliation, tighter controls, improved security and—depending on the program—rebates.

Agentic commerce changes the competitive frame. The question becomes less “What is the best way to pay this supplier?” and more “What is the safest way to give software authority to spend?”

Consider a procurement agent authorized to reorder inventory when stock falls below a predetermined threshold. Giving that software direct, persistent access to a corporate bank account creates an obvious governance problem. Requiring a human to manually approve every transaction, meanwhile, limits much of the economic value of autonomous software.

There is a middle ground: give the software permission to spend, but narrowly define that permission.

See more: What High-Performing CFOs Know About Virtual Cards That Others Don’t

A virtual credential could theoretically be created for an approved supplier, capped at a particular amount, restricted to a defined period and reconciled automatically against the purchase that generated it. The agent does not need access to the company’s money in the traditional sense. It needs access to a controlled instruction for moving a specific amount of money under specific conditions.

The architecture begins to resemble the permission systems companies already use in computing. An employee does not receive unlimited access to every corporate database simply because they need information from one system. Identity and access-management software establishes permissions according to role, resource and context.

Programmable credentials can move some of those controls closer to the money itself. The payment can effectively arrive with boundaries attached.

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PYMNTS Intelligence’s June “Growth Corporates Working Capital Index” found that 80% of high-performing enterprise finance teams use working capital solutions like virtual cards for planned growth, compared to just 2% of bottom performers.

Read more: Fed Study Shows B2B Payments Are Becoming a Cost-Per-Event Problem

Autonomous Spending Makes Auditability More Valuable

HSBC’s expansion is notable partly because virtual cards can sit directly inside procurement, travel and supplier-payment environments. HSBC has also discussed embedding virtual-card capabilities within enterprise platforms including SAP, Oracle and Coupa.

The payment credential is moving upstream, closer to the moment the commercial decision gets made. If an agent operating inside procurement software can automatically request an authorized credential and complete the transaction without leaving the workflow, the payments provider becomes part of the decision infrastructure rather than merely the settlement infrastructure.

Instead of asking finance to determine why the same corporate account credential was used across thousands of machine-initiated transactions, companies could associate individual credentials with particular suppliers, purchases or workflows.

See also: Good CFOs Automate but Great CFOs Anticipate

Payments companies understand the opportunity. Mastercard and Visa are both developing infrastructure for agent-initiated commerce, while banks, stablecoin providers and enterprise software companies are exploring their own approaches to machine payments.

Account-to-account payments can move money cheaply. Stablecoins offer programmable settlement. Tokenized deposits could bring bank money into programmable environments. Emerging agentic-payment protocols may eventually abstract the underlying rail altogether.

But virtual cards begin with something many alternatives still need to build: a mature architecture for issuing credentials, imposing transaction controls, authenticating payments, revoking authority and operating across a large existing acceptance network.

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