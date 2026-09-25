Virtual Cards Have a Head Start on the Future of B2B Payments

Highlights
The advantage of virtual cards are their programmability: companies can dictate who gets paid, how much, when and under what conditions before money moves.
Virtual cards offer AI agents controlled access to company cash; software can execute purchases using tightly controlled, transaction-specific credentials.
The payments battle is shifting from economics to control.
Corporate cards provided a scalable answer to the question of who is allowed to spend company money. Virtual cards are taking that answer even further, to the question of “what” is allowed to direct enterprise spend.