What High-Performing CFOs Know About Virtual Cards That Others Don’t

Highlights
The emerging competitive divide today is about cash velocity, as organizations with digitized, integrated payment ecosystems can invest, adapt and scale faster than rivals.
Companies with the most efficient working capital systems convert cash nearly 20 days faster than peers, turning liquidity management from a defensive finance function into a strategic growth advantage.
Payment modernization, especially the adoption of virtual cards, is associated with faster cash cycles, better supplier integration and improved financial visibility.
The chief financial officer’s advantage in 2026 is not access to cheaper capital.